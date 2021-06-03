By Steve Oko, Aba

A kidney disease patient from Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, Mrs. Florence Ngozi Eluwa, who needs N15 million for urgent kidney transplant has appealed to governmet and public-spirited individuals and organisations to come to her rescue.

The mother of two has been battling to stay alive since three years ago when she was diagnosed of the terminal ailment.

Mrs. Eluwa who is a computer operator in a missions school is currently on dialysis at the Beatitudes Dialysis and Kidney Care Center, Aba.

Narrating her ordeal to our Correspondent, Mrs. Eluwa said life had become so burdensome and painful as a result of the sickness which had drained the family’s resources.

She has kidney problem with complications which require that she must undergo a kidney transplant procedure to stay alive.

Her medical report from the Beatitudes Dialysis and Kidney Center, St. Paul’s Hospital Aba, shows that the patient “is currently dialysis dependent”.

According to the medical report dated April 5, 2021, the patient needs kidney transplant to survive.

She said that the family could no longer bear the financial cost of her renal care dialysis which she goes through at least three times a week.

Inquiries by Vanguard revealed that each dialysis session with other necessary drugs and occasional blood transfusion costs about N40,000 making a total of N120,000 per week.

Besides this, our inquiries further revealed that the patient also needs a permanent tunnel neckline Vascular Access for continuous hemodialysis at a cost of N180,000.

A Consultant Nephrologist handling her case, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu, said that the patient

should consider a possible kidney transplant to stay alive.

“She currently cannot continue hemodialysis and other renal care on account of serious financial constraints,” he wrote in a medical report dated April 12, 2021.

According Dr. Okwuonu who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, the projected estimate for her possible transplant, including donor/recipient screening, surgery, donor expenses, post transplant care and initial medications ranges between N12 million and N15 million depending on the hospital.

The patient who spoke from her Ogbor Hill Aba residence appealed to members of the public to come to her rescue lamenting that her family is already exhausted.

“I earnestly ask people to help me come out of this condition. I can’t sleep, I can’t breathe well, I can’t even sit down very well,” she lamented.

Corroborating his wife’s account, her husband,

Mr. Chibuike Eluwa a technologist and lecturer at Temple Polytechnic Aba, said the ailment had drained the family’s resources since the wife started going for dialysis.

” My meager resources can no longer bear the cost of her treatment; I need urgent assistance for my wife’s life to be saved”, he agonised almost in tears.

” I don’t know how the two kids and I can cope without my beloved wife who means so much to us”, Mr. Eluwa further lamented.

Meanwhile, the husband can be reached via his GSM line: 08039476713, while any donation could be made through his First Bank account : 3096945336, Eluwa Chibuike Benjamin.

Vanguard News Nigeria

