Israeli border guards Saturday shot dead a young woman approaching them with a knife at a West Bank checkpoint after she ignored orders to stop, police said.

They said the woman kept walking towards the guards at Qalandiya crossing between Israel and the West Bank, despite repeated warnings to stop.

She was aged 28 and from Aqabat Jabr near the West Bank town of Jericho, police said, without giving further identification, although media outlets, both Israeli and Palestinian, reported that she was Palestinian.

On Friday, a 15-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire near Beita, south of Nablus.

And on Thursday, three Palestinians were also killed in the West Bank by Israeli security forces on a mission to arrest suspected “terrorists”.

Violence in the West Bank increased in May, with at least 30 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces and during alleged attacks.

That came amid a flare-up in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that led to an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Some 475,000 Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.





