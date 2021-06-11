EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A bird flies among crosses at the Sao Franciso Xavier Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on April 30, 2021, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

More people have died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2021 than in 2020, in spite of the progress of vaccination in the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The report, while quoting Johns Hopkins University data, said that it took less than six months for the globe to record more than 1.88 million COVID-19 deaths in 2021.

According to the journal “the university’s count for 2021 edged just ahead of the 2020 death toll as of Thursday.

“These numbers reveal the pandemic has hit different parts of the world unevenly, with poorer nations being affected later, and suffering, before they have access to vaccines that have benefited developed nations.

“While western nations such as the U.S., Canada and U.K. celebrate low caseloads and declining deaths, thanks to mass vaccinations, the intensified pandemic in parts of Asia and Latin America propelled global deaths higher’’.





