Gov. El-rufai

Kaduna State Government has pledged to plant 1.2 million trees within the year in an effort to tackle climate change. Mr Ibrahim Husseini, Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, stated this on Friday while inaugurating a tree planting campaign ahead of the 2021 World Environment Day in Kaduna.

According to him, to restore the biodiversity of the environment, massive tree planting must be encouraged to tackle climate change as humans depend on trees for a sustainable environment.

Husseini urged people of the state to imbibe the culture of keeping their environment clean and always avoid felling trees.

He said that government would continue to sensitise people using the media on how to protect the environment through tree planting.

He called on individuals and organisations to plant trees and flowers to help save the environment.

Mr Lawal Jibrin, General Manager Kaduna Environmental Authority (KEPA), said that the agency would ensure the proper nurturing of the trees planted as part of its mandate.

He charged the people to desist from indiscriminate waste disposal and always clear their drains in order to avert flooding.

Jibrin said that the Gov. Nasiru El Rufai-led administration had taken measures to address issue of flooding in the state by ensuring that roads were constructed with standard drainage system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KEPA also sensitised students of Government Day School in Rigasa, and gave them trees to plant at the event.





