ODD / ODD NEWS

Xinjiang store owners find simple names key in marketing in Uygur, Putonghua

Businessmen in Kashi, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently created an online buzz with their marketing talent by giving their shops simple, direct, but eye-catching names both in Uygur and Putonghua. Photo: Sina Weibo user

Businessmen in Kashi, Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, recently created an online buzz with their marketing talent by giving their shops simple, direct, but eye-catching names both in Uygur and Putonghua.

The intriguing translations into Putonghua from Uygur of local groceries, salons and restaurants were first noticed by tourists in Kashi, who later posted them on China’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo. Examples include a restaurant named “Wozhaodaole,” literally meaning “I found a restaurant,” and a butcher shop that goes by the name “Haochide,” or “the place where meat tastes good.”

“I’ve been to Huanjue Salon, or ‘Illusion Salon,’ and felt like a Korean after getting a haircut,” a netizen said jokingly with his selfie.

“After all those fancy names, it is the simple ones that caught my eye,” a Weibo user commented.

Global Times