…Deputy Governor heads task force Committee

By Ben Ngwakwe Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has constituted a Task force for the Implementation of Gombe Capital Special Development Zone and appointed the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Jatau, as Chairman.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who announced this on Thursday, named the members as: the Attorney-General/Commissioner of Justice, Commissioners of Information, Lands and Survey, Housing and Urban Development as well as Works and Transportation.

Others are: Director-General of Gombe Geographic Information Systems and Director General of Control and Compliance Unit among others.

According to the SSG, the committee is mandated to ensure full and proper implementation of the Gombe Capital Special Development Zone; guide, direct and control physical development within the zone as well as monitor and ensure compliance with its development guidelines.

Vanguard News Nigeria

