Golfers from across the country have been assured that the HSD Yenagoa Golf and Country Club is ready to host the 2021 Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) Classic. The competition has been fixed for June 23 to 26.

It will be the second time in less than four months that the country’s top golfers will converge on the iconic club for a major championship following on the heels of the First Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup Invitational Tournament held in the first week of March this year.

The stake this term is N7 million and the participants are billed to arrive in the club on June 22 or a few days before tee off for effective practice.

According to PGAN, the professionals’ event will hold from June 23 to June 25; a three-day (54 holes) rounds, just as the amateurs will round off the event on June 26.

Among players expected at the tournament are Vincent Torgah, who won the Invitational Tournament in March, Francis Epe of Ikoyi Club, Lagos, who won the PGA AGM event in Port Harcourt also in March and Kamalu Bako of Kano Club, who won the Abia State Governor’s Cup in Aba.

PGA of Nigeria Tournament Director, Johnbull Dengbofa, said the the new board under the leadership of Dr. Tony Philmoore will ensure regular tournaments to improve the welfare of the professionals.

“This new board is out to improve the fortunes of the PGA of Nigeria; we will do our best to ensure regular tournaments, hopefully every month and that will go a long way to greatly improve the welfare of the professionals,” he assured.

PGA of Nigeria Secretary, Jide Bolaji, said that COVID-19 rules would still be adhered to at the tournament, adding, “We must not be complacent as there is a new variant of the dreaded virus disease; we must abide by the rules.”





