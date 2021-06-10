Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, has been named the new Director of Army Public Relations, (DAPR).

The Nigerian Army, which announced his appointment on Thursday, also appointed Major General C.G. Musa as the new Commander for Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East.

General Nwachukwu replaces Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who was appointed barely five months ago, by the late Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a plane crash.

Until his new appointment and posting, General Nwachukwu, was the acting Director of Defence Information, (DDI), the office he held, having successfully managed the media for the then Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East theatre of operation.

Equally, General Musa, new Theatre Commander, takes over from Major General Faruk Yahaya, who became the new COAS, following the demise of General Attahiru.

