Yobe State Police Command says it has picked up an abandoned boy of about one-year-old in Nyanya Ward, Damaturu Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this on Monday in a statement in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim stated: “The boy was recovered by the Police Divisional Headquarters at about 1800hrs on June 6.

“An unknown woman handed over the boy to a passerby Almajiri to take him to one Maman Faruk at a particular house.

“It turned out to be false and the woman got missing immediately,” he added.

Abdulkarim explained that the boy was presently in the custody of the state social welfare department, while the command had commenced investigation on the matter.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to assist the command to identify the parents of the child in order to reunite them with the boy.

He further urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or person around their neighbourhood to security agents.

