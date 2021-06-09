By Adesina Wahab

A group, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum, YAF, has alleged that a former president of the country, some Northern clerics and some politicians are planning to destabilise the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

YAF also alleged that the former president, who it did not name, and members of his group, have resolved to fund the self-styled Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, in his campaign for an independent Yoruba nation.

YAF said this on Tuesday during a motorcade it organised in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, in continuation of its sensitisation of the people of the South-West to the alleged evil plans by some individuals and groups to launch attacks on security agents and formations in the South-West.

The Forum’s National Coordinator, Adesina Animashaun, who led hundreds of other YAF members and residents during the motorcade, used the occasion to raise the alarm of the alleged plot by a former president and his group to destabilise and bring down the President Buhari-led government.

He said, “It has come to YAF’s notice that a disgruntled former leader of this country and other politicians, working in collaboration with their allies in other parts of the world, have begun some clandestine meetings in one of the South-West states, with the ultimate objective of undermining and bringing down the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, out of sheer malice.

“YAF has identified these disgruntled leaders, particularly a former president of the country, some Northern clerics and some politicians in the South-West and other parts of the country as the core and nucleus of these group of unpatriotic leaders plotting against President Buhari.

Also Read: TB Joshua, an unwavering community leader, rare philanthropist — Oba Momoh

“YAF makes bold to tell all Nigerians that this group of disgruntled leaders has concluded plans to hold a meeting in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to finetune the strategy for their plots for the removal of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration from power.”

Animashaun, therefore, appealed to Buhari, the service chiefs, the inspector general of police and other major stakeholders in Nigeria to rise to the challenge and stop the alleged plan to destroy the incumbent administration and cause an unprecedented chaos in the country.

The Forum said it would mobilise its members across Yorubaland and the country to “confront these unpatriotic former leaders, if they fail to desist from their nefarious plans to destabilise the country.”

YAF, however, also disclosed that it had already sent petitions on the alleged plan to Buhari; Governors of the six South-West states, Senate President, Ahmad Lawal; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Speakers of the six South-West states’ Houses of Assembly, the Service Chiefs, National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ministers of Police Affairs, Interior, Defence and Information & National Orientation.

YAF said it has also petitioned prominent traditional rulers in Yorubaland, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona; Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Oyetunji; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Aladesanmi III; and other prominent leaders in Yorubaland.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...