Youngtrepreneurs is once again on the move on the African music industry scene. The Ghana-based social impact organisation is gearing up for a life-changing opportunity in the coming months for emerging music professionals across the African Continent, with the support of powerhouse global music industry leaders.

The founder of the organisation, Scilla Owusu, has announced a Music Production Workshop, geared towards the talent and technical development of music producers and sound engineers. The 4-day program will take place from 15-18th July 2021 at BBNZ Live in Accra, Ghana. The workshop will culminate with participating producers having one hour to create a 60-second instrumental (of original work) to present to Grammy-nominated artist Shatta Wale.

One (1) selected instrumental, adjudicated by a panel of experts, will win the prize of producing a record with Shatta Wale – real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr – for the winning participant’s next single. The prize package will also include a world-class produced music video, along with a robust public relations (PR) & marketing rollout campaign, supported by Youngtrepreneurs.

Fifty (50) African creatives will be selected for July’s Youngtrepreneurs initiative, led by a cast of industry professionals who will provide emerging producers and engineers with the proper tools and guidance to help them navigate the business of music. During the four days, each participant will have the opportunity to combine theory and practical knowledge from guest instructors – including award-winning producer Master Garzy; award-winning producer Kuvie; Mandy Aubry, Director of Business Development at Songtrust and Tope Salami, Esq, an entertainment lawyer from Whitestone’s Solicitors & Consultancy.

Topics to be covered will include music production, building client relationships, publishing rights, royalties, intellectual property (IP) protection, monetisation and more.

Owusu, who is a sought-after Creative Director, Writer and Video Producer, has been named a Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 personality in 2020 and has worked with some of Africa’s top music stars, including Grammy-winning entertainer Burna Boy, M.Anifest, Davido and Stonebwoy, just to name a few. “Youngtrepreneurs is really excited for our next instalment of the Music Production workshop in July 2021,’ she said in a statement. “We have the distinct honour of working alongside seasoned professionals like Shatta Wale, as we continue with our mission to provide meaningful opportunities for growth, depth and development for aspiring talent in the African music industry,’ she explained.

Once selected, all 50 participants will be eligible for free legal consulting for thirty (30) days after the workshop, courtesy of Whitestone’s Solicitors & Consultancy. They will also have their registration fee waived for free sign-up to Songtrust, which is the world’s largest technology solution for global music publishing royalty collection, administration and more.

Applications for the Youngtrepreneurs Music Workshop is now open, as of Saturday 1st May 2021.

Interested persons may submit their applications by visiting the Youngtrepreneurs website to complete the registration process. The deadline for submissions is Saturday 10th July 2021 at 11:59 pm GMT.

