…Accuses government of ruling with brutal force…Laments worsening security situationBy Chris OchayiThe African Democratic Congress, ADC, has taken a swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration for declaring a public holiday to mark democracy day whereas the regime does not believe in true democracy which guarantees freedom, liberty and egalitarian society for all citizens.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, in a statement issued on anniversary of June 12 Democracy day in Abuja, noted that giving public holidays for June 12 and not allowing people to express themselves is hypocritical

Chief Nwosu said the spirit of June 12 is the spirit of freedom and Nigerians should be free to speak but what the present administration is practising is in contrary.

According to him, ”After 22 years of Democracy in Nigeria, it is unfortunate that the government of APC has become hypocritical on the issues of Democracy. After 22 years, our democracy is supposed to have matured exponentially.

”True Democracy represents freedom, liberty and an egalitarian society where people have freewill. True Democracy is characterized by social equality and equal rights for all people.

”Giving public holidays for June 12 and not allowing people to express themselves in itself reduces the word Democracy.

”It is hypocritical that all we see today and in the last 1 year through the circle of this government, has not shown anything like freedom or people being able to express themselves freely.

”Our country has been fast reduced to an authoritarian regime where people can not freely express themselves. It is therefore hypocritical for this APC led government to show autocratic tendencies on one hand against June 12, and yet give public holidays for June 12.

”The spirit of June 12 is the spirit of freedom and Nigerians should be free to speak. This is what we see in this administration. It has never allowed or listened to the fears, lamentations and problems of the people it promised to serve. Rather than serve and lead, this government is ruling with brutal force.

”This APC led government must stop the suppression of the citizen’s voice. You need to hear them out. Let them express how they feel whether by protests or through social media.

”When you have an authoritarian regime that doesn’t respect ethics and values, rule of law or International protocols of citizens, you have a society that is docile and doesn’t recognise Innovation and creativity.

:’If you have a society where everyone is allowed to be expressive, the creativity in people will come alive.

”However for us in ADC in this period, we have seen that the government in Nigeria have become so unresponsive to various issues concerning the welfare and the critical issues of nation building and we have decided that there is no need to complain.

”We have taken it to God in prayer and told the citizens to continue to hold the government accountable because they must not count it as a privilege when the government finally decides it is convenient to speak to them.

”Come 2023, the African Democratic Congress ADC will create Freedom Square in every State. The Freedom Square will be built in all States for the citizenry to go express themselves 24/7 and all year round.

”People will be able to go to the Freedom Square to show their grievances. The ERA of Freedom Square will come to play a new and dynamic role in the life of Nigerian Democracy.

”We need to hear from the people so that whatever we need to do for the people, we do it because the ADC DNA represents freedom and authenticity which shows that we are real and not fake or hypocritical, taking advantage of the citizens.

”ADC is now running on the default strategy of Buhari-exit mode to 2023, we don’t expect any miracles.

”Things will get worse unfortunately, as Buhari and APC enter lame ducks mode: abnormality has become normal. People don’t have jobs and they can’t complain. Families are hungry and they can’t complain.

”The country is burning and presently on a cliff due to insurgency and insecurity from Fulani Herdsmen, Boko Haram, Unknown Gunmen, Bandits and so on, yet the people can’t complain.

”We therefore call APC to give the people space to breathe. Nigerians have to come together to vote out all the corrupt and oppressive people from government come 2023.”

ENDS.

Like this: Like Loading...