Zagus Power Systems Limited, Lagos based power solutions provider has introduced Zektron, a Turkish manufactured brand of Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVR), Smart-UPS, and renewable energy systems to provide power solutions geared toward eliminating the gap of the epileptic power situation in the Nigerian market.

The Zektron according to Zagus Power Systems, is aimed at providing the very best of power solutions to organisations in the telecommunications, manufacturing, hospitality, private and government sectors among others.

Zektron is a globally recognized brand of Uninterrupted Power Supply and cutting-edge distortion-free Automatic Voltage Regulator that gives perfectly stable power output even under severe conditions of unbalanced voltage which prevents businesses from experiencing breakdown in product and service delivery processes.

Since the introduction of Zektron in Nigeria, Zagus has been deploying high-end power solution product, tried and tested, geared to improve the power efficiency in homes and businesses in Nigeria which includes Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, Automatic Voltage Regulators, Power inverter and batteries as well as renewable energy systems and accessories.

Zektron will ensure homes and businesses access efficient and regular power supply that is safe, regulated, and uninterrupted for effective service and product delivery.

According to Ken Ezeagu, Sales Director at Zagus Power Systems Limited, the company with over five years experience in the industry have well trained engineers who carry out project assessment to ascertain the power needs of clients while providing the most valuable recommendations that will meet and surpass such needs.

“Zagus provides assessment services to ensure your electrical application, distribution systems, data center, transmission, cooling and manufacturing equipment, is running efficiently. We have the expert services you need to support you through the data center and power protection life cycle. Our priority is helping you maintain the uptime and availability that your business requires to succeed,” Ken explained.

He continued, “the introduction of the Zektron brand is to further strengthen our capabilities and professionalism in delivering exceptional power solutions to our existing and potential corporate and private clients across Nigeria.”

