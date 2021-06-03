[FILES] The attack happened at a military base in Tongomael early Friday morning, a security source told AFP. Photo: AA

The police in Zamfara have foiled bandit attacks on a Fulani settlement on the outskirts of Anka town, on the Bagega-Anka Road in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command SP Muhammad Shehu.

He said that the armed men stormed the area at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday and began shooting sporadically.”The police tactical operatives deployed to Anka LG, were alerted that, armed bandits in their hundreds stormed a fulani settlement located on the outskirt of Anka town with the intent to attack and rustle cows.

”The police team in collaboration with the military mobilised to the scene where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“As a result, they scampered into the forest”, Shehu said.

According to him, all the rustled cows were recovered.

The commissioner, Mr Hussaini Rabiu, he said has commended the joint security operatives for their resilience and urged them to sustain the tempo until lasting peace is restored in the state.

The CP, he said, further called on the general public to continue to support the police and other security agencies in the current fight against criminal elements in the state.



