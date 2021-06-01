Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has closed an internally displaced persons, IDP, camp located at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state and relocated 1,464 IDP households to Auno.

The relocated IDP households were displaced from Konduga and Bama Councils during the 12-year Boko Haram insurgency in the state.



With the closures of NYSC and Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies (MOGOLIS) camps, 25 IDP camps remain to be closed this year by the state government.



While declaring the camp closed on Monday in Maiduguri, the State Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Mustapha Gubio said, “The relocated IDPs were given three options of resettlement in Auno, Maiduguri metropolis and their respective communities.”



He said that the IDP households that opted to resettle in the metropolis, Bama and Konduga were given N100, 000 each to pay for their rents.

On the farm inputs support, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bukar Talba said that mega farms with security support of Agro Rangers; have been established for the IDP returnees.



He assured the households that farm inputs, including improved seeds and fertilizer will be distributed to farmers during this year’s planting season.



Excited with their return to normal life, Mohammed Abubakar, a returnee said: “We’re today relieved of living in this camp for seven years,” noting that after being displaced by insurgents from Bama in April, 2014, the returnees will commence agricultural activities and herding.



He said that the establishment of mega farms could also restore their destroyed means of livelihoods.