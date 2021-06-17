32-year-old man arrested for stealing bag of rice in Anambra

A 32 year-old-man identified as Ndubuesi Ndubuesi, on Thursday, June 17, was arrested by youths in Ukwulu town, in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State for allegedly stealing a bag of rice.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to stealing the bag of rice, saying that it was not his first time engaging in such an act.

He said whenever he was in need of money, he goes to people’s stalls in the market, steals their bags of rice, and sells the same to his clients.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect who was crying profusely revealed that he was happily married to a teacher and they have five children together.

“I am from Ebonyi state, and I am happily married with five children. My wife is a teacher and I promise not to sell again in my entire life” he said upon interrogation.

It took the intervention of the Ukwulu Security Outfit to prevent mob action as youths were prepared to set him ablaze.

The operatives of the security outfit arrested the suspect and took him to their facility.