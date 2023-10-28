35 Dead In Egypt Road Accident: State Media

By AFP 28 October 2023 | 10:49 am At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 others injured Saturday in a “horrific collision” on an Egyptian highway involving a bus and several cars, state media reported. Scene of accident. Photo: Khaleej Times At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 others injured Saturday in a “horrific collision” on an Egyptian highway involving a bus and several cars, state media reported. Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often in bad repair and the highway code is frequently disregarded. “A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi al-Natrun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom burnt to death,” said Al-Ahram news website, indicating “at least 53 were injured”. Images posted on social media showed an overturned lorry lying across the fast lane on charred tarmac. Further on is at least one bus and a minibus, both largely gutted by fire, as well as many cars, some still in flames. Crowds of people can be seen standing by the road, gazing at the crash site as alongside queues of cars as thick black smoke spirals into the air. Official figures say 7,000 people were killed in road accidents in 2021 in the Arab world’s most populous country. 17 mins ago Heavy fighting between rebels and the Myanmar military stretched into a second day near the country’s northern border with China, armed groups said Saturday. Myanmar’s junta seized power in a February 2021 coup that sparked renewed fighting with powerful ethnic rebel groups in northern Shan state. An alliance of ethnic rebel groups launched coordinated attacks… 32 mins ago A Professor of Radiology, Ifeoma Okoye, has called for increased sensitisation and public engagement to refute misinformation and myths about the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. Okoye, Director, University of Nigeria Nsukka Centre for Clinical Trials, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. Human papillomavirus (HPV) is… 46 mins ago The President of the Senate, Sen.Godswill Akpiabio has been elected into the Executive Committee of theInter-Parliamentary Union(IPU). Mr Anietie Ekong, his Special Assistant on Media and Communication said this in a statement in Abuja. Ekong said that Akpabio was elected by delegates across the world to emerge as an executive committee member of the global… 1 hour ago At least 35 people were killed and more than 50 others injured Saturday in a “horrific collision” on an Egyptian highway involving a bus and several cars, state media reported. 1 hour ago The Enugu State Government has called on residents to disregard purported protest by some tipper drivers in Nsukka over N1,000-per-trip-of-sand levy imposed by the state government. Aka Eze Aka, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.… 1 hour ago Gov. Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of Mr Raymond Asemakaha as the new Managing Director(MD) of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).This is contained in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula in Makurdi 1 hour ago Nearly 29,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid deadly exchanges between Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army, a United Nations agency said Friday. A total of 28,965 people have been displaced, mainly in the country’s south, the International Organization for Migration said in an update, adding that the figure had risen by 37… 2 hours ago Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza on Saturday demanded an immediate government explanation about the fate of the captives after the army intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory. The main group representing some 229 people believed abducted in the October 7 attacks by Hamas sought an immediate meeting with ministers. The… 2 hours ago The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has had threatened to petition the d]udgement against the federal government over the labeling of the independent people of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist movement 2 hours ago The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed optimism of a a sound working relationship among parliamentarians in the world. Kalu in a congratulatory message expressed optimism that the Speaker of the Tanzanian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Tulia Ackson leadership will bring about positive changes and foster unity and…

