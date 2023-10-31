$7B Required Yearly To Eliminate Viral Hepatitis Globally By 2030, Says Hepatitis Fund Boss

About $7billion is needed every year to be able to eliminate viral hepatitis globally by 2030 Executive Director, Hepatitis Fund, Finn Jarle Rode, who disclosed this while answering questions from journalists during the African Hepatitis Summit in Abuja, lamented that global spending towards elimination of Hepatitis B and C, is around 10 times less than what is needed. He revealed that presently, approximately $500million is spent annually to eliminate viral hepatitis globally insisting that the amount is a far cry from what is required to tackle the disease headlong. He listed the risk factors to include blood transfusion, mother to child transmission of Hepatitis B, multiple sex partners and drug abuse among others, adding that if we can prevent the mother to child transmission of the disease, we can prevent almost all cases. He said, ‘The African Hepatitis Summit is to lift up the interest locally and regionally and internationally, of course, to have the opportunity to have donors to wake up, government to wake up, do the same as Egypt. “Start locally, discuss with your government, have approval of your head of state, and then, you look for international funding. That is the way to go. That is the way we go in Egypt. “In Pakistan, we are doing the same now. Where the government commits firstly and then, they come and ask us “can you come to our country, bring international donors? “We bring this to the table. See what you can bring in terms of matching sort of funding is not nothing new, but it is a sort of high leveraging opportunity when you work with donors. If they see that others are part of donation, they will come to the table and give money’.” On whether there is any funding in support of African governments to ensure prevention of mother to child transmission of hepatitis B and C, Rodes said, “Mother to child transmission is the most important activity we support. We want to give between 70 and 80 per cent of funds towards the programs. “Some of the total funding we have available should go towards programs that focus on the MCTC. That for us is very important. When we have conferences, we talk to the different governments and we talk to global funds. So, for the vaccination, GAVI is the key. GAVI is the worldwide organization that support vaccination together with governments. “Government doesn’t pay for all of it but they distribute, they have the logistics, they have the opportunity to be big in terms of vaccination.” He also called on the federal government to integrate hepatitis into the National Health Plan and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), and be serious about the agreement with the World Health Organization (WHO) as it has the guidance, capacity and resources to advise the country properly to ensure elimination of Viral Hepatitis.

