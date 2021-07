Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has urged the Federal Government to embrace caution and strict adherence to the rule of law in the handling of Nnamdi Kanu’s issue. The Senator in a statement released by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, in Abuja on Wednesday, also advised the federal government to be guided by the provisions […]

