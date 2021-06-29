Abia gov, Ikpeazu set to dump PDP for APC

Barely a few hours after Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle defected to the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has perfected plans to dump the opposition party, People Democratic Party, PDP, for APC.

Ikpeazu who is alleged to have been persuaded and convinced by the leadership of APC in South East geo political zone of Nigeria, and the governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, is likely to officially announce his defection.

A source close to the Abia State PDP chapter said, “We are still watching, even though, there is no smoke without fire. For me, if the Abia governor eventually decamps to the APC, I won’t be surprise, because he is a Nigerian politician.

“And you know that what matters to every politician, is personal interest. My brother, I don’t want to make further comments on this issue for now, let’s be watching,” the source concluded.

Ikpeazu, who is currently serving his second term in office, over the weekend played host to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Ikpeazu according to African Examiner, reportedly wanted to defect to the APC in 2020, but due to the lingering face-off between him and Orji Uzor Kalu, the ex-governor of the state and the Senate Chief Whip, the plan did not work out. Kalu, also doubles as the Chairman of the Abia State APC Caucus.

However, it was gathered that Ikpeazu, decided to resurrect the move following a peaceful truce reached between him and Senator Kalu which was brokered by governors Uzodimma, Umahi, and some top APC Chieftains from the South East states.

Besides Matawalle, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi and Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, have all defected to the ruling APC

