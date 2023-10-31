Abiodun To Deploy CNG Buses To Students In Ogun Campuses

The governor of Ogun Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday revealed his administration’s plan to deploy Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueled mass transit buses to students across campuses in the state. Abiodun said this after the Ogun state government gave out some CNG-powered buses to its civil servants and workers as a means of palliative to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy. “We have given some buses to our indefatigable civil servants and workers, just as we will be giving some buses to our student campuses,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “We have also earmarked some of these buses to operate from Mowe-Ibafo to Berger in Lagos State, while others will be deployed to serve Kuto down to Professor Wole Soyinka Train Station in Laderin, some to serve the Onikolobo-Idi-Aba coridor, and others will continue to serve the Ita-Oshin to the Adatan corridor. “As we expand our fleet, we will be deploying buses to our major cities—Sagamu, Ota, and Ijebu Ode—to provide mass transportation for our citizens, particularly the students.” Meanwhile, Abiodun while giving out the CNG-powered buses to the civil servants and workers on Monday said it was coming approximately a year ago after his administration took a proactive step by developing the Ogun State Energy Transition policy. The governor added that the Ogun state government was very proud to announce the commencement of its implementation. He said that as a part of this forward-looking initiative, they have introduced the CNG-fueled mass transit buses as an eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative for transportation within the state. According to him, these CNG buses bring several advantages over traditional vehicles. He stated that the decision to embrace the CNG buses was driven by the Ogun state government’s anticipation of downstream sector deregulation and fuel subsidy removal. Abiodun further explained that his administration aimed to find sustainable and cost-effective solutions for the public transportation system in Ogun. “I am thrilled to announce the successful launch of this remarkable initiative, making Ogun State the country’s pioneer in this endeavor,” the governor said. “We look forward to reaping the long-term benefits of this energy transition policy, and our team is dedicated to ensuring its successful execution. “Rest assured, we’ll continue to monitor and refine our approach to maximize the benefits for our state and its residents.”

Related