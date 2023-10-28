Abuja based pastor sues wife, demands N50k bride price refund over sex deprivation

Admist thriving challenges faced in marriages, a pastor has come before a customary court sitting in Bwari, Abuja requesting that his marriage be dissolved over sex deprivation, physical assault allegations.

He said his wife beat him up and refused to let them have sex. In addition, the pastor claimed that his wife did not respect him and that she had teamed up with her unmarried daughter to beat him up.

The pastor claimed that despite having brought the issue to the attention of their family, the church, and the district authorities in his own church, she remained adamant.

“The Respondent has denied me my conjugal right as her husband.

“That since I married her, I only had intercourse with her just a few times because she will not allow me”, he said.

To further aggravate the situation, the cleric stated that she refused to prepare meals for him after he gave her money.

He then prayed the court to order that the customary marriage is void and directing the wife to refund the N50,000 bride price he paid on her, while she also vacate his house immediately their marriage is declared void.

However, when the matter came up before the three-man panel of the court led by Honorable Uchenna Cyprian Okwuonye, the pastor informed the court that his church had intervened and he wanted to settle out of court.

His lawyer subsequently applied to withdraw the divorce case, and the court struck it out.