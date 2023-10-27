Abuja court reserves judgement in Timiprye Sylva’s appeal ahead of Nov gubernatorial polls

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, reserved judgment on the appeal seeking to set aside the lower court judgment disqualifying the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timiprye Sylva, from the November 11 poll.

A member of the APC in the state, Demesuoyefa Kolomo, had in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023 asked the court to determine whether Sylva was qualified to contest in the election, having occupied the office of governor of Bayelsa from May 29, 2007, to April 15, 2008, and May 27, 2008, to Jan. 27, 2012.

However, in a judgement delivered by Justice Donatus Okorowo held that allowing Sylva to contest again would breach the provision of the 1999 constitution having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as a governor of the state.

The judge also said Sylva would spend more than eight years in office if allowed to participate in the election and eventually win.

Citing the case of Marwa vs Nyako at the Supreme Court, Okorowo noted that the drafters of the country’s constitution stated that nobody should be voted for as governor more than twice.

He added that the parties to the suit agreed that Sylva was voted into office two times.

Okorowo stated that the Supreme Court ruled in the case of Marwa vs Nyako that nobody can expand the constitution or its scope. So, if Sylva is allowed to contest the next election, it means a person can contest as many times as he wishes.

Displeased with the judgment, Sylva, appealed, praying the court to quash the decision of the lower court.

Also, another appeal was filed by the APC against Kolomo. The party in appeal prayed the court to set aside the judgment of the lower court in the interest of justice.

The APC alleged that Kolomo was fighting a proxy war for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against its candidate.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, after listening to the submissions of the parties involved in the matter reserved judgment.