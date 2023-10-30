Abuja Lions Club Decries Deplorable State Of Healthcare Facility In FCT Community

Lions Club International, District 404-A2, Nigeria Kubwa Achievers, said it had identified a primary healthcare facility in Dutse Makaranta, Buari Local Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which is in critical need of attention. President of the club, Jessica Effiong, who disclosed this during her installation as the 10th leader of the club, promised to fix the healthcare centre and launch a fund-raising campaign to build an antenatal ward and proper toilet facilities at the healthcare centre. She said that fixing the section of the facility would be essential for the well-being of expectant mothers and the overall improvement of healthcare in the community. Effiong, who called on the Lions’ family and well-spirited individuals to donate generously to the important project, said the contributions would directly play an impact in the lives of many, while ensuring a safe and healthy environment for mothers and newborns in Dutse. “We also have plans to provide a borehole for the community. We have not got approval for that but we have approval to build the hospital. We are waiting for approval from the council for the borehole projects to be done. The immediate past President of the club, Afolayan Ademola, who disclosed that the club had carried out humanitarian projects, which include diabetes awareness/screening, sight health sensitisation, eye screening, feeding the hungry and youth empowerment programme, among others, said Kubwa Achievers Lions Club, for the first time in the history of its existence, had produced branded notebooks and distributed to primary and secondary school in Dutse and Kubwa environs during the literacy day with the help of all members of the club. The immediate past President of the club, Afolayan Ademola, who disclosed that the club had carried out humanitarian projects, which include diabetes awareness/screening, sight health sensitisation, eye screening, feeding the hungry and youth empowerment programme, among others, said Kubwa Achievers Lions Club, for the first time in the history of its existence, had produced branded notebooks and distributed to primary and secondary school in Dutse and Kubwa environs during the literacy day with the help of all members of the club.

