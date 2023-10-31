Abuja Lions Club To Deliver Projects Worth Over N158million To FCT Schools, Communities

Lions Club International, District 404-A2, Nigeria, Wuse, Abuja Lions, has unveiled plans to deliver humanitarian projects worth over N158million to schools and communities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. President of the Club, Lion Alh. Mohammed Abubakar, who disclosed this during his installation as the 22nd leader of the group, said the projects on the drawing board ranged from cataract surgeries, free eye screening, donation of food materials and food items to orphanages and communities within the territory. Abubakar stated that the club had in the past focus on vision restoration, diabetes, childhood cancer, relieving hunger, environment, literacy among others. According to the President, Wuse Abuja Lions Club has also carried out several humanitarian projects, including building of Diabetic Centre at Gwarinpa General Hospital and has sponsored virtually impaired students through university amongst others. To complement the effort of the Immediate Past President, Abubakar disclosed the intention of his administration to construct an eye clinic in an existing hospital in the FCT at N58,000,000, furnish and equip Wuse Abuja Lion’s Club diabetic centre, Life Camp, Gwarinpa at N25,000,000. Other projects to be delivered by the administration according to him, include, Construction of an e-library at N30,000,000 within the FCT, donation of desktop computers N15,000,000, cataract surgeries and follow up for 50 persons at N100,000 per -N5,000,000, construction of borehole with water reticulation in 5 communities at 11,000,000, feeding the hunger in various communities at N4,000,000, renovation of hostel at Anawin orphanage home at N5,000,000 and youth empowerment to create handwork and to supply them with manpower at N9,000,000. Abubakar solicited the support of club members and well spirited individuals to help the administration succeed and deliver on its promises, saying, “You don’t need to be wealthy to give to others generously. By giving, no matter how small, you give lives to others.” In her valedictory speech, Immediate Past President, Lion Doo Kene Tsumba, who said her administration embarked on all project activities in five thematic areas aimed at making a positive difference in the lives of those it served, noted that the direction allowed the administration to assess and improve the club’s operations, ensuring that members were more efficient, effective, and responsive to the needs of the community. “We held youth empowerment program where we taught Piwoye community on how to produce liquid soap. disinfectant making them self-reliant. “As a club, we recognize the importance of raising awareness about pediatric cancer, a disease that affects millions of lives worldwide. We organized World Cancer Day actives to educate our community about childhood cancer, early detection, prevention and treatment. “We also organized a Cancer Awareness Walk as well as coming together to show solidarity with parents of children with cancer by donating towards their treatment”, She added.

Related