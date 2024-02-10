Abuja police arrests cleric, relative trafficking 12 underaged children to Ogun (Photo)

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad 74, have arrested a pastor, Simon Kado for child trafficking.

Kado was arrested alongside his relative, Jesse Simon-Kado, and their driver, Muhammad Isah.

They were busted on Friday, February 9, while trafficking 12 underaged children – eight girls and four boys aged between five to sixteen years, from Nasarawa State to Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, made the development known in a statement on Saturday, February 10, saying, “Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad 74, on Friday, February 9, at about 12:55 am, intercepted one Muhammad Isah, male, of Kafanchan, Kaduna State in a Toyota Hiace bus with Reg No APP 489 XE, conveying twelve; four male and eight female; underaged children to a destination later discovered to be in Ogun state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the children whose ages are between five years to 16 years, all from Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State were being trafficked to Ogun state by one Pastor Simon Kado, male, and Jesse Simon-Kado, male, who are now presently in police custody.

“While the investigation is still ongoing and efforts in conduit with Nasarawa State Police Command on how to reunite victims with their respective families, the Commissioner of Police FCT, Benneth Igweh, wishes to reiterate that the safety of residents remains his utmost priority.”

The FCT has been experiencing a surge in kidnapping and terrorist attacks lately.

In January 2024, operatives of the Special Intervention Squad, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, neutralised three notorious terrorists in a forest within the Bwari area of Abuja.

Within the same month, a kidnap kingpin identified as Janari, who was said to have masterminded several kidnappings within Kaduna State and Abuja, alongside some of his foot soldiers were killed during operations conducted by the air component of Operation Whirl Punch in Kaduna state.

