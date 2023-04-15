Actor, Agbako clears air on paternity of Fuji singer, Pasuma

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, also known as Charles Olumo or Agbako has opened up on wether he is the father of Wasiu Alabi Odetola aka Pasuma.

Recall that the Fuji singer recently lost his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat Odetola, to the cold hands of death at the age of 84.

Pasuma who was reportedly close to his late mum could not control his emotions as he has continued to shed uncontrollable tears since she passed on.

This has prompted not a few to wonder at who his father is and if he shares the same bond with him like he did with his mum.

Thus sparked the rumor that Agbako could be Pasuma’s father. What further gave wings to the rumour years ago is the fact that Pasuma’s mother was once an actress in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry.

She once belonged to the late Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, theatre group. She featured in many films and movies and acted alongside the late Akin Ogungbe and others.

She attended movie locations with Pasuma as a toddler.

Besides, Agbako once dated Pasuma’s mum and at that point, played the role of a father figure to him.

“I am not Alabi Pasuma’s father. I dated his mother when she was with Baba Sala. Then she used to bring Alabi to locations, he was a toddler then. So if I was dating the mom, I think I am qualified to say I am a father to him,” 98 year old Agbako once revealed.