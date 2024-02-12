Adeboye reacts to economic hardship, says Nigeria’s problems need spiritual solutions

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed Nigeria’s challenges require spiritual solutions

The clergyman said the nation’s leaders have done their best but it needs to be backed up by prayers.

Adeboye made these statement during his meeting with Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, the state capital.

“I have come again this time around because it has become clearer to us that the problems our nation is facing is more than political. Our problems will require quite a bit of spiritual solution.

“We, as a country, are blessed. We are blessed with people with great intelligence. We are blessed with all manner of resources and yet we have so many problems.

“It is not as if people in authority are not trying their best. They are doing as much as humanly possible and then we found out that when you have problems that are beyond human ability to solve them, you call on the Almighty. The reason we call Him the Almighty is because He has the power to solve all problems.

“So, we have been going round in our own little ways to support the efforts of all the various governments and parastatals to call on the Almighty to come to our aid because we need help. We need help and we need it urgently.”