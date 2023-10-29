Ado Ibrahim, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland dies at 95

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Ado Ibrahim, is dead.

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland in Kogi State died in the early hours of Sunday.

He was aged 95.

He reportedly died in an Abuja hospital where he had been receiving treatment for an age-related ailment.

Before ascending the throne, he was a successful businesman who lived most parts of his life in Lagos.

His remains will be buried today in Okene according to the Islamic rites.

His death is coming months after his clash with the Kogi State Government over his absence on the occasion of ex President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state to commission some projects executed by Governor Yahaya Bello

The state government had queried him for his absence.

Responding, the Ohinoyi stressed that there was no official letter informing him about the visit of the ex president Buhari.

According to the traditional ruler, one of the commissioners, Barrister Salami Ozigi Deedat, had visited him to inform him that the ex president would visit Okene the following day to commission some projects.

He added that Deedat instructed him to stay back in his palace while the president will be coming to pay a courtesy visit upon his arrival. He said that he received an unofficial copy of the visit programme of the ex President and noted that the ex president was meant to commission the Ohinoyi’s palace at 10:10am . “This observation implied that Mr President was to commission another palace other than my current palace that I have been occupying since I was coronated in 1997. It is worthy of note that as the paramount ruler of Ebirra land, I have not been officially informed of the existence of any palace,” he had told the state government. The monarch stated that shortly after he had put things in order in his palace to receive Buhari, he heard a bomb explosion at the rear entrance of his palace, close to the new mosque across the street around 9am. Shortly after, he was informed that the President had concluded his programme and departed to Lokoja.