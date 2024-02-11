AFCON 2023: Shettima to lead FG delegation to final between Nigeria, Cote d’voire

Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead a Federal Government delegation to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, final on Sunday, February 11, as the Super Eagles of Nigeria engages host, Côte d’Ivoire, in a bid to win the title for the fourth time.

In a released statement on Saturday, February 10, through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, it noted that having represented President Bola Tinubu at the semi-finals last week, where Nigeria defeated South Africa, Shettima heads back to Abidjan for the title decider.

“Recognising the unifying power of football and the immense role the Super Eagles play in fostering national pride and unity, the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, believes that Vice President Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

“The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles, and to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that propels the team to glory,” the statement noted.

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 in penalties to reach the AFCON final on Wednesday, February 7.

Nigeria will compete for a chance to add a fourth AFCON trophy to their history since 2013, when they last won the cup in South Africa.

Earlier, the President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Patrice Motsepe, had revealed that Tinubu will be present at the AFCON final between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

During a press conference in Abidjan on Friday, February 9, Motsepe said, “I was told the President of Nigeria is coming. I was sitting next to the Vice President during the Nigeria-South Africa game. While I can’t show excitement when any nation scores, they said they could see my happiness. And yes, I am always happy.”