AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast defeats Nigeria in final game

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have lost to the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

The Eagles were defeated 2-1 by the Ivorians at the Olympic stadium, Ebimpe, Abidjan, on Sunday.

The tournament marked the 34th edition of the continent’s competition.

The Super Eagles were gunning for a fourth AFCON title, while the Elephants are seeking to have their third title, having only won in 1992 and 2015.

Both teams advanced from Group A, with Equatorial Guinea topping the table with a joint seven points and three goals difference. However, the Elephants made it out as the fourth third-place team.