AfDB, Partners Vote $1b For 24 Agro-Processing Zones

By Terhemba Daka, Abuja 28 October 2023 | 3:57 am The African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, on Thursday, hinted of voting $1b to further deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 states of Nigeria. AfDB The African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, on Thursday, hinted of voting $1b to further deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 states of Nigeria. This is in addition to an initial $520m voted by the development partners for the development of eight special agro-industrial processing zones in Nigeria. The President of African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, disclosed this at the Norman Borlaug International Dialogue, World Food Prize 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America. The Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is attending the event in pursuance of the food security and diversification policy of the Bola Tinubu administration, had, on Wednesday, delivered his keynote address at the ongoing dialogue. Delivering his own speech, titled, “From Dakar to Des Moines,” Adesina noted that the decision to pump such huge funds into Nigeria’s agribusiness was part of the resolve to develop Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in 13 countries. Explaining that it was the core of the food and agriculture delivery compacts from the Dakar 2 Summit held earlier this year in Senegal, the AfDB President said: “We are investing heavily in the development of SAPZs to support the development of agricultural value chains, food processing and value addition, thereby, enabling infrastructure and logistics to promote local, regional and international trade in food. “The African Development Bank Group is investing $853m in the development of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, and it has mobilised additional co-financing of $661m for a total commitment of $1.5b. We are deploying effective partnerships at scale. We are currently implementing 25 Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones in 13 countries. “For example, the African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the International Fund for Agricultural Development provided $520m for the development of eight special agro-industrial processing zones in Nigeria. The second phase of the programme aims to mobilise an additional $1b to deliver special agro-industrial processing zones in 24 States of Nigeria.” Despite progress made in Africa in the area of agriculture, Adesina lamented that 283 million people still go to bed hungry in the continent, about a third of the 828 million people that suffer hunger globally. He, however, described the Norman Borlaug International Dialogue World Food Prize 2023, as a “journey and narrative of how we are combining the power of science, technology, policies, and politics to ensure that Africa fully unlocks its agricultural potential, and feeds itself, with pride.” The AfDB President thanked Shettima, and the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde, for participating in the global event, saying their presence is an indication that Africa has the political will and fully ready to tackle food insecurity and make hunger history on the continent. Also speaking during the fireside chat with the AfDB President, Shettima, who spoke on the Tinubu administration’s initiatives for food security, said the quality of current leadership in Nigeria and the rest of Africa would drive transformation in agriculture and other sectors. According to him: “A nation falls or rises fundamentally due to the quality of its leadership. Right now, Africa is blessed with quite a handful of quality leaders that have the drive, passion and skills set to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. “Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my boss, is a good example; Macky Sall of Senegal, and of course, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, are doing wonderfully well, just to mention a few of the African leaders that are distinguishing themselves in leadership. “I want to assure this gathering of investors and stakeholders in the agricultural sector that my boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a quintessential 21st century modern African leader who is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. “Be rest assured that there will be a sea change in the fortunes of the Nigerian nation and by extension the African continent in the next couple of years because Nigeria is an anchor nation,” Shettima added. On wheat production, Shettima said: “Our target towards wheat production in Nigeria is to achieve 50 per cent self sufficiencies in the next three cycles. It is inconceivable that we are the second largest wheat importer in the world. “Luckily, we have already procured the heat tolerant variety of wheat seeds and we are going to drive that process by supporting the farmers with the heat tolerant variety, agricultural extension services, fertiliser and also hope to increase the irrigation areas to one million hectares in the next cropping cycle. “We need to produce about 2.4 million tonnes of wheat grains in Nigeria. We are going to reach out to our farmers through small irrigation schemes and digitisation. All the actors in the value chain will be sufficiently taken care of through innovative finance, partial credit guarantees and crop insurance,” the Vice President stated. For rice production, Shettima said that the major challenge for Nigeria is the insufficiency of paddy rice. He noted that Nigeria has adequate milling capacity but "we need to produce three to four million tonnes of paddy rice to meet our requirement of about 2.5 million tonnes per annum. We have 75 million hectares of arable land and most of it suited for rice cultivation." He added that "we will provide our farmers with certified seeds, fertilzer, extension services, the digitisation of services, inputs, finance and market information. Our target is to achieve self sufficiency in rice latest by 2027." Ltd, dealers in Swiss Polo bags, to fully supply goods he paid for since November 14, 2022. 7 mins ago Member Representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Rt. Hon Aminu Sani Jaji says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory at the supreme court is in the best interest of Nigerians. 12 mins ago The Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has called for more military presence in the state. He made the call last Thursday evening when he paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja. 50 mins ago Two weeks to the November 11, 2023 governorship polls in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the elections in the three states will be free, fair and credible. 1 hour ago The members of Bend in e Leadership Forum (BLF) yesterday rose from an emergency meeting in Abuja distancing the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu from the opposition Labour Party (LP). 1 hour ago Residents of Pupule community in Yorro Local Council of Taraba State have decried the rate of kidnapping in the community following the abduction of six persons yesterday. 1 hour ago Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and former Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, have challenged Nigerians to improve their reading culture, describing the current attitude of many citizens to reading as not encouraging. 1 hour ago National President, Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HostCom), Dr. Benjamin Tamaranebi, yesterday, in Abuja, said funding for HostComply, an application being set up by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission… 2 hours ago The Comfort Community Development Association (CDA) in Likosi Dejuwogbo Phase 1, under the Sagamu Local Council of Ogun State has cried out to the state government over the absence of power supply to the area in the last four years.

