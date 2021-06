[Tunis Afrique Presse] Tunis/Tunisia — Nine African ministers, including ministers of State from Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Libya, and 1,000 Tunisians and Africans, including presidents of many chambers of commerce and industry, are taking part in the 4th edition of the international conference “FINANCING INVESTMENT & TRADE IN AFRICA” FITA 2021, hosted by Tunisia on June 24-26 .