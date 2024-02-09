African Development Bank disburses $540m loan to states for agricultural practices

The African Development Bank, AfDB, has announced a $540 million disbursement to the first batch of states that applied for the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones.

Concerned states are Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The project is poised to revolutionize agriculture in these states by developing infrastructure, establishing fifteen Agricultural Industrial processing hubs, fifteen Agric Transformation Centers, and supplying agricultural inputs and extension workers.

Consequently, beneficiaries will include smallholder farmers, private sector agric business, agro-dealers, agro-processors, and agric-preneurs. An estimated 1.5 million households will also benefit from this initiative.

The first states to receive the credit are Oyo, Kaduna, and Cross River, with others following suit after completing the necessary documentation.

The loan was approved during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on December 13, 2021 and signed on June 30, 2022.

African Development Bank, AfDB, is a financial provider to African governments and private companies investing in the regional member countries.

AfDB was founded in 1964 by the Organisation of African Unity, which is the predecessor of the African Union.

It comprises three entities: The African Development Bank, the African Development Fund and the Nigeria Trust Fund.

The AfDB’s mission is to fight poverty and improve living conditions in Africa through promoting the investment of public and private capital in projects and programs that are likely to contribute to the economic and social development of the region