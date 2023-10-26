Afro-Beat Dynamo DJ Lextino: A Rising Star In Nigerian Music

By Guardian Nigeria 26 October 2023 | 10:07 pm Alextino Sunday better known as “DJ Lextino,” has highlighted why upcoming and established musical talents continue to vanish in country. The Nigeria-based Afro-beat dj and producer is surely a dynamic talent that needs to be on your radar. His blend of Nigerian and contemporary influences which he channels into his unique sound has earned him… Alextino Sunday better known as “DJ Lextino,” has highlighted why upcoming and established musical talents continue to vanish in country. The Nigeria-based Afro-beat dj and producer is surely a dynamic talent that needs to be on your radar. His blend of Nigerian and contemporary influences which he channels into his unique sound has earned him a place in the frontline of artists. Regardless of the fact that the Nigerian music industry has grown rather vibrant over the years, dj lextino thinks the country can help the music businesses do far better than having a small number of dj’s that are truly themselves. He noted that while the popular performers are constantly trending, a lot of real talents are not being noticed. “The music industry is very wide and continuously growing everyday with lot of challenges and a few people trying to feed on new artists claiming to help them. This ‘help’ does nothing tangible but always serves as a setback to the upcoming and independent dj’s. The country alone is a huge challenge because nothing helps upcoming and independent dj like us in the industry and this highlights the reason why lot of talents are wasted,” he stated. 