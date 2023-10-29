AGF submits warrant of arrest to UK for urgent extradition of Diezani Allison-Madueke

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has submitted a warrant of arrest and request to the Crown Prosecution Services of the United Kingdom for the urgent extradition of a former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

The request reportedly made on the orders of President Bola Tinubu follows a written official request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to the office of the AGF.

In making the extradition request, the office of the AGF cited Section 2 (2) of Nigeria’s Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the London Scheme of Extradition within the Commonwealth otherwise known as ‘The Scheme,’ a multilateral treaty which governs extradition between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“The EFCC established a prima facie case against Allison-Madueke in a letter to the office of the AGF, after which a magistrate was ordered to issue a warrant of arrest. The certified true copy of the warrant of arrest was then attached to the extradition request written to the UK government by the AGF on the orders of the President,” a source noted.

The delay in Allison-Madueke’s extradition to Nigeria from the UK is due to an ongoing internal review of the request by the UK authorities. Extradition processes are usually cumbersome as it is subject to the approval of the recipient country.

Nigeria has made its request, but the UK has to subject it to their laws, and other international institutional bottlenecks that are in place in the UK. So, it is the UK that’ll determine how fast Diezani will be returned to Nigeria.

The EFCC had on October 2 revealed that it had commenced extraditing Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom back to Nigeria over 13-count charges bordering on money laundering levelled against her by the anti-graft agency.

The commission further revealed that the money laundering charges for which Alison-Madueke is answerable to the EFCC, covered jurisdictions in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Nigeria.

Recall that the former Minister appeared before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London over an alleged £100,000 bribe.

She was granted bail of £70,000 bail and other terms further imposed on her such as an 11 pm to 6 am curfew, an electronic tag to be worn by her at all times and a £70,000 surety to be paid before she could leave the court building.

Her next court appearance will be at Southwark Crown Court, which deals with serious criminal cases, on October 30.