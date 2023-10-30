Aggrieved Lagos youths protest NASS’ acquisition of SUVs worth N160bn for lawmakers

Some youths in Lagos state on Monday, October 30, protested against the purchase of Sport Utility Vehicles, SUVs, for lawmakers at the National Assembly.

The youths who gathered in their numbers at the Ikeja area of the state held placards and chanted, ‘Fund education not SUVs, ‘Pay living wage not SUVs, and ‘Fund hospitals not SUVs,’ among others.

According to the protesters, lawmakers buying SUVs with public fund is insensitive when the majority of the masses are suffering.

One of the protesters, said, “Workers are still battling for a living wage as the N33,000 minimum wage is not sustainable but we have people at the National Assembly taking delivery of exotic vehicles with about N160 billion. Students are dropping out of school because of costly fees. It’s insensitive.

“They are the ones receiving hardship allowance. What hardship are they facing? What hard work are they doing?”

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have been said to have started taking delivery of their SUVs.

In the same vein, legislators in the Senate would receive the first batch of SUVs this week.

The move has generated criticism among Nigerians, with the Social Economic Rights and Accountability Project asking a Federal High Court in Lagos state to stop the lawmakers from taking delivery of the SUVs pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction filed by the organisation.