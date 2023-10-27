Air Peace Rolls Out Free Tickets, Gifts On Ninth Anniversary

Leading domestic carrier, Air Peace airlines, has rolled out free flight tickets for customers in commemoration of its ninth anniversary. The airline is running social media trivia contests to reward lucky customers. Spokesperson of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, said the anniversary is a testament of resilience and another milestone for the airline, especially operating in the tough business environment. Olisa said: “Today, we celebrate our growth, from maiden flight in 2014 with a fleet of seven aircraft to becoming an aviation giant in West and Central Africa. But we could not have come this far without the support of our esteemed customers and other key stakeholders whose efforts have been greatly instrumental to our success. “As we celebrate nine years of peaceful connectivity across 21 domestic, eight regional and five international destinations, we appreciate our esteemed customers. Their patronage, trust and support have been the biggest drivers of our growth,” he said. Air Peace pledged to continue to optimise its operations, modernise fleet, boost workforce to deliver world-class flight services in the market. “This year alone, we launched Mumbai, Tel Aviv, Lome and operated a historic flight to Antigua and Barbuda. “We are not stopping. Jeddah is billed for launch on October 31, 2023. London is also starting soon. The E175s (aircraft) will start coming in next year. There is a lot to expect in the next few months. The flying public should keep choosing Air Peace as we continue to prioritise their safety and comfort,” Olisa said. He urged members of the public to participate in the airline’s social media trivia contest to stand a chance to win free flight tickets to any of its domestic destinations, adding that tickets would also be won in-flight.

