Air Strikes Thicken On Terrorists’ Hideout In Borno

Air strikes against identified terrorists’ hideouts and enclaves in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, thickened over the weekend. Sources revealed that sequel to intelligence received from the Land Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) on October 29, 2023, about 22 terrorists in a gun truck and 2 motorcycles were sighted near Marte, NAF aircraft of the Air Component of OPHK were immediately dispatched to interdict the location. According to the spokesman of Nigeria Airforce, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, “After scanning the area, the terrorists were sighted at about 22 km west of Marte and moving northwards towards Munguno. “After trailing the terrorists for about 70 minutes, the terrorists in the gun truck and 2 motorcycles stopped underneath a tree, probably to refuel or evade being seen. “The targets were subsequently engaged with a huge ball of fire engulfing the area observed afterward, destroying the gun struck and motorcycles with no sign of movement observed afterward. “The huge explosion could be indicative that the point where the terrorists hid was likely a logistics base or their vehicle was conveying weapons or explosive ordinances. “The failed strategies adopted by terrorists to evade detection and the fire power of the Land and Air Components of Operation Hadin Kai by moving from one point to another is indicative of their inability to hold ground and pose significant threats to military formations or pick on soft civilian targets at will. They continued to exhibit desperation and weakness through their conduct. “As recent as October 28, 2023, while fielding questions from State House correspondents, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State noted that the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 percent while economic activities have picked up. This attests to the successes of the efforts emplaced by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies.” According to the Governor, “As the Chief Security Officer of Borno State, we are doing well in terms of security as there has been serious improvement in our security situation and I want to commend the Service Chiefs for their efforts.”

