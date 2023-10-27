Airstrikes Kill Scores Of ISWAP Fighters In Borno

By Odita Sunday, Abuja 27 October 2023 | 11:45 am The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups may have again suffered another devastating loss of scores of its fighters in airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian Airforce component of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East. The airstrikes were conducted on October 26, 2023 in Tudun Baranga and Jubilaram, both located… The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups may have again suffered another devastating loss of scores of its fighters in airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian Airforce component of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East. The airstrikes were conducted on October 26, 2023 in Tudun Baranga and Jubilaram, both located in the fringes of the Lake Chad of Marte, in Borno State. Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, A Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region that the strikes were conducted after confirmatory intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, ISR, missions, indicating presence of the terrorists in the locations. The sources said “At TUDUN BARANGA, ISWAP were sighted running for cover under shrubs on sighting the fighter jet and were engaged accordingly thereby killing several terrorists and destroying the structures with some of their logistics concealed under the shrubs. The sources said the targets were subsequently acquired and engulfed in flames all after. The aftermath of the airstrike revealed that pandemonium broke out as the remnant of surviving terrorists took cover under nearby trees and later Fled away. A similar strike was undertaken at JUBILARAM when the combat aircraft attacked ISWAP fighters moving on Canoes and the whole canoes were destroyed with the terrorists inside. 14 mins ago The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist groups may have again suffered another devastating loss of scores of its fighters in airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian Airforce component of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East. The airstrikes were conducted on October 26, 2023 in Tudun Baranga and Jubilaram, both located… 36 mins ago Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, stating that the affirmation at the apex court was a demonstration of the principles of fairness and justice. Fayemi stated that the victory has further validated… 39 mins ago The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, was on October 25, 2023, presented with documents for 43.746 hectares of land allocated to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) by the Kaduna State Government. The documents were handed over to the CAS in a brief ceremony held at NAF Headquarters by the Administrator… 40 mins ago Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the historic verdict delivered by the Justice John Okoro-led seven-man panel of the Supreme Court. The verdict upholds President Tinubu as the authentic and rightful winner of the 2023 February 25th Presidential elections. This momentous decision from the apex court officially… 48 mins ago A vigilante operative was killed and beheaded in an attack by gunmen in Abia State on Thursday, but no police officers were harmed, according to the state police command. 50 mins ago COMBATING Gender-based Violence (GBV) and placing it at the core of development agenda will help Nigeria meet the growth challenges of the 21st century, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has said. Citing a World Bank report that countries can only address the challenges with the full and equal participation of all male and female citizens, the… 1 hour ago Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused by one of his praise singers, Dauda Kahutu, known as Rarara of handing over a destroyed Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Rarara, a popular Hausa political singer, who is known to be a staunch follower of Buhari, said the immediate-past president left behind a very bad economy… 1 hour ago The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja on Thursday conducted an on-the-spot assessment of Nigerian Army units namely, 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment in Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno State. The respective Commanding Officers of the two units, Lieutenant Colonels Aliyu Garba and Muphtau Arilesere gave the COAS a… 1 hour ago The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, on Thursday, decorated twelve Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and 19 Commissioners of Police (CPs) with their new ranks in a ceremony that took place at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja earlier today. The event follows the approval of the NPF… 1 hour ago The Akwa Ibom State Government Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) has sealed three banks for their alleged failure to remit outstanding tax liabilities of ₦228 million to the state government.

Related