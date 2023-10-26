Akeredolu’s deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa apologises, denies involvement in protest against governor amid political rift

The deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has tendered an apology to his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the ongoing political crisis which had taken a toll on both and the State.

Aiyedatiwa lamented the development which, he said, attracted embarrassment and discomfort to the governor, including what he called the barrage of negative news in the state.

The deputy governor has now pledged his loyalty to his principal, Akeredolu, as well as his commitment to the development of the state, stressing the need to calm frail nerves in a bid to restore peace into the state.

“I am profoundly grateful to Mr. Governor for his intervention and role in persuading the distinguished members of the Ondo State House of Assembly to embrace the political solution offered by our great party, the All Progressives Congress in the face of an impeachment move against me.

“Our beloved state has witnessed a series of events triggered by the health challenges faced by Mr. Governor which gave rise to misunderstandings, misconceptions, assumptions and insinuations and exploited by political contenders preparing for the upcoming 2024 gubernatorial election.

“The recent impeachment attempt by the House of Assembly and the ensuing reactions have further created division and chaos, with my loyalty to Mr. Governor being questioned.

“It is in reference to the above that I hereby tender my unreserved apologies to Mr. Governor and the good people of Ondo State, and I assure that together we will both complete this journey with honour, divine guidance and in good health by the grace of God,” Aiyedatiwa said.

Denying the allegations that were peddled against him by what he called desperate elements who were bent on getting rid of him ahead of the coming governorship election, he said, “We have continued to read all sorts of lies against my person in the media. None of it is true.

“There has never been any issue between Mr. Governor and myself and I have never undermined Mr. Governor. This is a fabricated crisis just for the purpose of election. I remain fully committed to the principles of good governance that Mr. Governor has established, and I pledge my unwavering loyalty to him and I will continue to submit myself under his able, courageous and selfless leadership.”

Aiyedatiwa also distanced himself from groups holding protests or urging the governor to resign, stressing that he never commissioned anybody or group to engage in a protest.

He lauded the national leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, for its intervention, pledging his commitment to the reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring peace in the state.

“I want to appeal to all the political actors in the state to allow peace so we can all concentrate on the development of our dear state,” Aiyedatiwa added.