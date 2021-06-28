Akpabio remains National Coordinator of APC Presidential Support Group – Ossai

The South/South Presidential Support Committee has said that Senator Godswill Akpabio remains the National Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Support Committee.

This development comes barely 48 hours after news filtered that the former governor of Akwa Ibom State and current Niger Delta Affairs Minister had been suspended as the Presidential Support Committee.

According to the Director of Political Affairs, South/South Presidential Support Committee, Hon. Frank Ossai, the lopsided press statement sponsored by Hon. Gideon Samani, the National facilitator of the Presidential Support Committee (PSC), was aimed at ridiculing the entire committee.

Ossai added that the decisions reached by these selected few hold no water because their actions are not in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s interest who appointed Mr. Akpabio.

“The Poorly framed and lopsided meeting and Press Release Organized and led by Hon. Gideon Samani the National facilitator of Presidential Support Committee (PSC) is indeed ridicule of the whole outing of the entire committee,” a statement by Mr Ossai, sighted by The Street Journal read.

“The purported meeting and press release has turned out to be a jamboree of a power-drunk group in solidarity to the northerners in the committee.

“The decisions reached by these selected few holds no water as their affirmation is never in the interest of the President who appointed Distd.Sen Godswill Akpabio as the presidential support committee National Coordinator rather of a privileged few who are constantly bankrolled by their ATM machines located in their various areas.

“Presidential support Committee under the Leadership of Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs task supporters to remain resolute, calm, and disregard the jamboree meeting called by these few greedy fellow with the aim of milking our treasury, as the President who appointed him has not removed or suspended him.”

The South/South caucus of the Presidential Support Committee, therefore, called on well-wishers to support Mr. Akpabio and disregard news of his purported suspension.

“We, however, urged our Niger-delta Nation, well-wishers and lovers of the Minister and Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom to disregard the so-called suspension as he remains one of the trusted frontline Minister of Mr President and he is highly committed to bringing a new political face to the Niger Delta

“We hereby unanimously say that this resolution(s) must not be honored,” the statement added.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

