Akwa Ibom Governor Alerts Public To Fraudulent Social Media Account

By Jimisayo Opanuga 31 October 2023 | 10:01 am Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has warned members of the public to be wary of a fake Facebook account purportedly owned by the governor, which is promising to support businesses to the tune of ₦150,000. Governor Umo Eno. Facebook/Umo Eno Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has warned members of the public to be wary of a fake Facebook account purportedly owned by the governor, which is promising to support businesses to the tune of ₦150,000. Governor Eno, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, said that "the fake account is sending out notices advising members of the public to contact a certain Mr. Bishop Godwin for more information." Eno noted that there is no such initiative in existence and that the government is not contemplating any such thing. "We wish to advise members of the public that this is the handiwork of scammers, as there is no such initiative in existence neither is one being contemplated," Eno stated. He added that law enforcement agents are on the trail of the man behind the scam, Bishop Godwin, and thereby urged members of the public to ignore and dismiss this obvious scam.

