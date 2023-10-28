Chief Alaba Lawson, the Iyalode of Egbaland is dead.

The prominent educationist and founder of the popular Alaba Lawson Group of Schools, Abeokuta died in the early hours of Saturday.

She was aged 72.

The news of her demise was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture AbdulRahman Maku.

“We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past President and ABEOCCIMA Matron and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, MFR, JP (Iyalode of Yorubaland) which occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday 28th of October, 2023. Burial arrangement to be announced later by the family. May God Almighty grant repose to the soul of Iyalode,” the statement read.

Lawson was born on January 18, 1951 into the Jiboku-Taiwo family of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State

She got her diploma in education at St. Nicholas Montessori Teachers’ Training College at Prince’s Gate, England in 1973

She started her teaching career in 1969 at Children House School, Ibara and taught at Queen’s Gate Montessori Nursery School and Mill Hill Nursery and Junior School before she later came back to Nigeria in 1977.

She was a former National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture and was until her death, the Chairman Board of Trustees of ABEOCCIMA.

Chief Lawson was also the chairman of the board of the Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State.

The late titled chief was a Nigerian business magnate, entrepreneur, academician and champion of women’s upliftment and empowerment.

Mourning her demise, President Bola Tinubu expressed grief over her passing.

He described Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, distinguished businesswoman and leader.

“Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance, and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest,” the President said.