Alia Appoints Asemakaha As MD Benue Investment Coy

By NAN 28 October 2023 | 10:33 am Gov. Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of Mr Raymond Asemakaha as the new Managing Director(MD) of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC).This is contained in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula in Makurdi Benue State governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia Gov. Hyacinth Alia has approved the appointment of Mr Raymond Asemakaha as the new Managing Director(MD) of the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC). This is contained in a statement on Saturday signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula in Makurdi. Kula said that the appointment was with immediate effect. He said Mr Asemakaha was a highly accomplished professional and international finance consultant, with experience in several sectors of the economy. He said the new MD had over 16 years experience in policy formulation, public finance and project implementation. "The governor believed that based on his experience and records of service in the public and private sectors, the appointee would deliver on the mandate and specifications of his job. "Alia charged him to always be loyal to his administration and put the interest of the state first in all his undertakings," he said. BIPC is a multi-billionaire investment company with assets scattered across the country.

