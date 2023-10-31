All you need to know about Third Mainland Bridge repairs starting Nov 1

Starting November 1 a comprehensive rehabilitation of the 11.8-kilometer Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State would begin.

The repair of the bridge is the first phase meant to secure the integrity as well as aesthetics of the upper deck components of the bridge.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi explained that the maintenance of the aesthetics of the bridge would include the replacement of the railings and the installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal bridge security.

He said the entire stretch of the bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users.

He, however, assured that the three-month maintenance work would be without discomfort to motorists, saying, it would take place between midnight and 4.00 a.m. and during weekends.

Here are all the things you need to know about the repair work.

The bridge will not be totally closed

The repairs will start on Wednesday November 1

The repair work will last for three months

The bridge will be closed for four hours on weekdays

On weekdays, the bridge will be closed by midnight and will be opened by 04:00 AM

The bridge will be closed throughout the WEEKEND (Saturday and Sunday)

On weekdays, road users will have access to the bridge from 04:00 AM till midnight (No need to panic)

The maintenance is needed as the bridge is old

Replacement of railings, installation of solar-powered lights, and installation of CCTV cameras are all part of road maintenance plans

The Third Mainland Bridge was earlier closed for 24-hour repairs from midnight on October 21 to midnight on October 22 for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions