AMAA; Tobi Bakre Win Big, See Full List Of Winners

By Itunu Azeez Kareem 31 October 2023 | 9:56 am The 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) took place on Sunday, October 29, and it was a memorable night for attendees and winners. The event was hosted at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, with hosts Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson. Notable winners included Tobi Bakre and Nse Ikpe Etim from Nigeria,… The 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) took place on Sunday, October 29, and it was a memorable night for attendees and winners. The event was hosted at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, with hosts Nancy Isime, Rahama Sadau, and Richard Ato Turkson. Notable winners included Tobi Bakre and Nse Ikpe Etim from Nigeria, who received awards for their roles in ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and ‘4.4.44’ respectively. The Best Film award went to Senegal’s ‘Xalé,’ and other films like Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ and CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi’s ‘Mami Water’ also secured awards in different categories. The event featured touching tributes to the late founder of AMAA, Peace Marie Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe, who passed away in January 2023. Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, a director of the board of AFA owners of AMAA, promised to continue her legacy and announced the preparations for the 20th edition of AMAA. The ceremony also included performances by Nigeria Idol’s superstar, Zadok, and honored veteran actor Charles Olumo, aka Agbako, with a lifetime achievement award for his 50+ years of contribution to Nigeria’s film industry. Various dignitaries and film practitioners attended the event, making it a star-studded affair. The AMAA Awards celebrated outstanding achievements in African cinema across multiple categories. Here are the Winners of the Academy Awards (AMAA) in various categories: **Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film** – Winner: “Lions” – Ethiopia **Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation** – Winner: “Jabari” – Ghana **Best Documentary** – Winner: “Le Spectre de Boko Haram” – Cameroon **Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language** – Winner: “Anikulapo” – Nigeria **Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born director Living Abroad** – Winner: “KOFA” – Nigeria/Canada **Best Diaspora Short Film** – Winner: “Raw Materials” – Jamaica **Best Diaspora Documentary** – Winner: “Sound of the Police” – United States **Best Diaspora Narrative Feature** – Winner: “Our Father, The Devil” – United States **Best Achievement in Production Design** – Winner: “Anikulapo” – Nigeria **Best Achievement in Costume Design** – Winner: “Xalé” – Senegal **Best Achievement in Make-Up** – Winner: “Mami Wata” – Nigeria **Best Achievement in Soundtrack** – Winner: “Fight Like a Girl” – Rwanda **Best Achievement in Visual Effects** – Winner: “Gangs of Lagos” – Nigeria **Best Achievement in Sound** – Winner: “Sira” – Burkina Faso **Best Achievement in Cinematography** – Winner: “Mami Wata” – Nigeria **Best Achievement in Editing** – Winner: “Omen” – Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) **Best Achievement in Screenplay** – Winner: “Xalé” – Senegal **National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film** – Winner: “Mami Wata” **Best Young/Promising Actor** – Winner: Maleek Sanni for “Gangs of Lagos” **Best Actor in a Supporting Role** – Winner: Jimmy Jean-Louis for “Rise” – United States **Best Actress in a Supporting Role** – Winner: Rokhaya Niang for “Xalé” – Senegal **Best Actor in a Leading Role** – Winner: Tobi Bakre for “Brotherhood” – Nigeria **Best Actress in a Leading Role** – Winner: Nse Ikpe-Etim for “4-4-44 (Four Four Forty-Four)” – Nigeria **Debut Feature by a Director** – Winner: Baloji for “Omen” – DRC **Best Director** – Winner: Apolline Traore for “Sira” **Best Film** – Winner: “Xalé” – Senegal These awards celebrated excellence in African cinema and honored outstanding talent in the film industry.

