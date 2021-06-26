Amazon, Google under investigation for failing to remove fake product reviews on their sites

Big Tech Companies, Amazon and Google are under investigation over concerns of fake five-star reviews on their websites that could be misleading shoppers to buy from companies.

According to Reuters, the Competition and Markets Authority who are investigating both companies are also worried that “law-abiding businesses” who sell on Amazon and Google may be losing out to firms using false recommendations.

The CMA launched the formal probe after an initial investigation last year examined whether online companies were doing enough to protect consumers as online shopping has soared during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CMA say millions of customers could be misled by companies that generate fake reviews and that the tech giants are not doing enough to quell the menace.

“Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations,” said CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli.

“Equally, it’s simply not fair if some businesses can fake five-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out.

“It’s important that these tech platforms take responsibility and we stand ready to take action if we find that they are not doing enough.”

‘Suspicious patterns of behaviour’ In particular, the CMA is concerned about whether Amazon and Google have been “doing enough” to “detect fake and misleading reviews or suspicious patterns of behaviour”.

This includes where the same users “have reviewed the same range of products or businesses at similar times to each other or where the review suggests that the reviewer has received a payment or other incentive to write a positive review”.

In response, both companies say they have resources and policies in place to stop fake reviews.

The CMA is also looking into what sanctions the companies place on users.

The CMA said that if it discovered the companies had broken consumer protection law, it could take action against them including “court action if needed”.

“The CMA has not reached a view on whether Amazon and Google have broken the law at this stage.”

“The CMA must now move swiftly towards establishing whether these companies have broken the law, said Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha.

“This should prompt Amazon and Google to finally take the necessary steps to protect users from the growing tide of fake reviews on their platforms and, if they fail to do so, the regulator must be prepared to take strong enforcement action.”

The CMA said it was also concerned that Amazon’s systems “have been failing adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings, for example, by co-opting positive reviews from other products”.

A spokesman for Amazon said the company devoted “significant resources to preventing fake or incentivised reviews from appearing in our store”.

“We will continue to assist the CMA with its enquiries and we note its confirmation that no findings have been made against our business.”

Google said that its policies state “reviews must be based on real experiences” and where it finds violations “we take action” including disabling user accounts.

It said: “We look forward to continuing our work with the CMA to share more on how our industry-leading technology and review teams work to help users find relevant and useful information on Google.”