Amotekun operatives nab bandits with AK-47 rifles, ammunition, others in Oyo

Operatives of the Oyo State Security Network code-named Amotekun Corps have arrested two suspected bandits armed with an AK47 rifle, pump Action, and a dane gun.

The media unit of the Amotekun corps, in a statement released to the press, said the suspects identified as Mumini Saliu, 45, and Ibrahim Suleiman, 25, were apprehended in Alapa Village, Lanlate in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of the state.

The statement added that the suspects who are of Fulani origin were arrested on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The operatives also recovered 82 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, seven cartridges and other harmful weapons from the suspects.

The suspected bandits have been handed over to the Director of State Security Services, Oyo State Command for further investigation.

This development occurs days after the brutal murder of residents of Igangan in Ibarapa North West local government area of the state. The police confirmed the massacre of 11 residents, the burning of the palace of the traditional ruler in the area, as well as a fuel station.

Barely 48 hours after the attack, the bandits resurfaced in the community, this time, attacking a police station and killing the officers on duty.

The facility was also not spared as the assailant vandalized it, including filed documents.

