Anambra 2021: Confusion as PDP set to produce two flag-bearers in parallel primaries

A confusion ensured on Saturday, June 26, 2021, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State held parallel primary elections.

The Chukwudi Umeaba-led faction held its primary election at the Paul University playground in Awka and elected Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the party’s candidate for the November 6 governorship poll.

According to the returning officer, Chief Obidi Ebede, there were 665 accredited delegates and Uba defeated his closest rival, Godwin Ezeemo with 275 against 114 votes.

Similarly, PUNCH reports that the Ndubuisi Nwobu-led fraction held its primary at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre. However, results are yet to be announced.

Mr. Philip Shaibu, the Secretary of the Anambra State Governorship Primary Electoral Committee of the PDP and Deputy Governor of Edo State, who directed the voting exercise, said the committee was determined to conduct a free, fair and acceptable primary.

“At the moment, less than 200 out of the about 300 super delegates have filed out for accreditation according to their local government areas of origin.

“I am determined to conduct a free, fair and credible primary and that was why we engaged ourselves inside to make sure that all the fears of the aspirants were sorted out. At the end of the day, we all agreed to go ahead,” Shaibu said.

Shaibu said three aspirants dropped their ambition and pledged loyalty to the party. The aspirants included Dr Tony Nwoye and Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written to Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP National Chairman, about a court judgement in favour of the Umeaba-led PDP.

The electoral body, in the letter signed by its secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, asked the party to comply with the court’s judgement.

INEC stressed that it would comply with the judgment of a High Court in Abuja dismissing the sacking of the executives of the Anambra State PDP.